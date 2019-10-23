Fazl is working on a ‘foreign agenda’, says PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman of working on a ‘foreign agenda’, according to a senior journalist who met him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The premier, however, refused to share further details to support his claim.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced an Azadi March against the government. It will begin on October 27 and will enter Islamabad on October 31. It is aimed at toppling the government.

PM Khan has allowed the opposition members to hold their anti-government protest. He made the decision in a meeting with the government’s negotiation team head and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

The government had made a team led by Khattak to hold talks with the JUI-F and other opposition parties. The JUI-F representatives told the government team that the party wants PM Khan’s resignation.

“I will not resign come what may,” PM Khan told senior journalists, adding that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman will stop the agitation if the government pardons them for their corruption.

Related: Opposition gets go-ahead by PM Khan for Azadi March

The premier said that there is no bar on airing Fazl’s speeches.

The senior journalists, however, claimed that they received calls and messages from Pemra officials, telling them not to air Fazl’s press conference.

Hamid Mir, a prominent Pakistani journalist and the host of Capital Talk show on Geo News, tweeted on October 12 that Pemra has “forced TV channels not to show” the press conference of Maulana Fazalur Rehman.

He said that the government was showing weakness by “imposing unannounced censorship” in Pakistan.

Speaking about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was shifted to Lahore’s Service hospital Monday night after his health deteriorated, PM Khan said that he would not comment on it because he is not a doctor or a judge.