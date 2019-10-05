Saturday, October 5, 2019  | 5 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Politics

Fazl has always done ‘politics of interests’, says Awan

1 hour ago
 
Fazl has always done 'politics of interests', says Awan
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is addressing a press conference in Islamabad on July 20. Photo: Online

Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had always done the “politics of interests”.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Awan said, “Maulana sahib, the nation won’t sacrifice itself for the sake of your desires”.

She said the people had recognised “opportunists and the ones using the name of religion”. The PM’s aide said the JUI-F chief won’t succeed in achieving his goals.

Awan reiterated that the incumbent government would complete its five-year term. She said the government would introduce seminary reforms as per the prime minister’s vision.

The PM’s aide further said that “political dwarfs” were using Fazl as their shield.

