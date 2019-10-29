Fault in submarine cables disrupts internet services in Pakistan

Internet services were disrupted across Pakistan Tuesday evening, with users facing slow browsing speed and quality issues.

The services were disrupted due to a fault in the international submarine cables, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said. The fault occurred at around 5pm.

The PTCL was working with international consortiums to rectify the fault, the spokesperson said. The cause and exact location of the fault were being determined.

The PTA was hopeful that the problem would be rectified soon.

“We regret to inform you that due to international submarine cable fault, internet services are impacted across Pakistan,” the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited said in a tweet.

“Our technical teams are working on fully restoring internet services,” it said, apologizing for any inconvenience.