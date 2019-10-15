Father of Faisalabad ATM robber pardons cops who tortured him

The father of Faisalabad ATM robber, who died under the custody of Rahim Yar Khan police last month, has announced pardon for the policemen who had tortured him to death.

In a viral video, Salahuddin was seen making strange faces at the camera while robbing an ATM in Faisalabad. He was arrested for a robbery in Rahim Yar Khan in August.

A day after being arrested, the police had announced that he had died in their custody, after suffering a heart attack. However, Salahuddin’s father, Mohammad Afzaal, had claimed his son was brutally tortured.

A forensic examination of the samples collected from his body had suggested that Salahuddin died of physical and mental torture at the hands of the Rahim Yar Khan police.

Later, his father had also requested a court for the exhumation of his body and a second post-mortem examination.

However, Afzaal has now announced pardoning the policemen involved in torturing his son to death. He made the announcement at a mosque in Gujranwala on Tuesday in the presence of acting deputy commissioner, Zeeshan Habib, and assistant commissioner, Shahid Abbas.

Afzaal had laid three demands to settle the matter. They included provision of gas, and construction of a school and road in his village.

Sources informed SAMAA TV that the provincial government acceded to two of his demands: construction of a road and provision of gas to his village.