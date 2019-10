The judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, has been extended till November 12.

The two are being investigated in money laundering and Park Lane references.

During a court hearing on Tuesday, the National Accountability Bureau asked for more time to file an interim reference against them.

Zardari and Talpur have yet to be indicted in the two references.

