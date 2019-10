Two men killed their mother in Faisalabad for not allowing the elder son to marry the woman he loved.

The 18-year-old had asked his mother if he could marry of his own choice. The woman, however, declined his request.

A case was registered against the suspects by their maternal uncle after which they were taken into custody.

The police said that the suspects had strangled their mother.

