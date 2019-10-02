Faisalabad police arrest man in seven-year-old’s murder, suspected rape

The Faisalabad police have arrested a man who is believed to have murdered a seven-year-old boy. The police believe the child was raped before being murdered.

The third grader lived in Tarkhani Chak and went to the store near his house Tuesday evening to buy something. When he didn’t return, his parents began searching for him. His body was found in the nearby fields sometime at night.

A case has been registered against the suspect under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act as well as the rape and murder sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The CPO spokesperson says they will not allow this suspect to slip through their fingers and will make sure he is punished for his crimes. The child’s father wants him to be hanged.

