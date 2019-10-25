Facilitate Maryam’s stay with her father, PM tells Punjab govt

Prime Minister Imran Khan wants the Punjab government to do everything it can to ensure Maryam Nawaz gets permission to stay with her father, Nawaz Sharif, at Services Hospital.

He has also directed the best possible facilities to be provided to the former premier at the hospital, including access to the best doctors.

PM Khan has spoken to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and his special assistant Naeemul Haque and directed them to ensure Nawaz is provided the best facilities.

The Punjab government has been given the task of helping Maryam get permission to stay with her father. They have been told to use any and all legal routes to ensure this. She is currently incarcerated at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. She was hospitalised Wednesday night at Services Hospital soon after she went there to meet her father. Doctors say she had an anxiety attack.

She was initially released on parole to meet her father but was taken back to jail after she was discharged from the hospital. Her legal team has filed a bail petition on Thursday contending that Nawaz is unwell and Maryam needs to be there to care for him. Legal routes open to the Punjab government in this case could include giving a statement in court that they support her bail petition.

The Lahore High Court sought replies from NAB and will be hearing the case today (October 25).

