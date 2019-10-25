Friday, October 25, 2019  | 25 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Facilitate Maryam’s stay with her father, PM tells Punjab govt

1 hour ago
Facilitate Maryam’s stay with her father, PM tells Punjab govt

Prime Minister Imran Khan wants the Punjab government to do everything it can to ensure Maryam Nawaz gets permission to stay with her father, Nawaz Sharif, at Services Hospital.

He has also directed the best possible facilities to be provided to the former premier at the hospital, including access to the best doctors.

PM Khan has spoken to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and his special assistant Naeemul Haque and directed them to ensure Nawaz is provided the best facilities.

The Punjab government has been given the task of helping Maryam get permission to stay with her father. They have been told to use any and all legal routes to ensure this. She is currently incarcerated at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. She was hospitalised Wednesday night at Services Hospital soon after she went there to meet her father. Doctors say she had an anxiety attack.

She was initially released on parole to meet her father but was taken back to jail after she was discharged from the hospital. Her legal team has filed a bail petition on Thursday contending that Nawaz is unwell and Maryam needs to be there to care for him. Legal routes open to the Punjab government in this case could include giving a statement in court that they support her bail petition.

The Lahore High Court sought replies from NAB and will be hearing the case today (October 25).

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Imran Khan maryam nawaz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Halal Guys, New York, US, food truck, food chain,
 
MOST READ
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Pakistan Medical Commission replaces PMDC as new regulatory body
Pakistan Medical Commission replaces PMDC as new regulatory body
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.