A shop in Karachi’s Jodia Bazar was set on fire Sunday night after its owners refused to pay extortion money to criminals.

An owner said that he received a call from an untraceable number and someone asked him to pay Rs0.5 million. The men threatened to set his shop on fire if the amount isn’t paid, he claimed.

He, however, refused to pay the sum after which the shop was set on fire using paraffin.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.