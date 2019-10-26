Elderly woman’s body found in Toba Tek Singh field

A 60-year-old woman was killed in a village in Toba Tek Singh.

The police found her body in the fields. Her family identified her as Gul Naz Bibi and say she went to harvest some fodder and never returned. They also said her gold earrings were missing.

The police have sent her body for a postmortem examination to DHQ Hospital.

DSP Naeem Aziz Sindhu said she was strangled to death. We are investigating the case from various angles, God willing, we will find the suspects soon, he said.

The family appealed to senior officials to take notice.