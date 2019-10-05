Eighth polio case reported in Sindh, tally reaches 72

Photo: AFP

Three more polio cases have been reported from across the country, taking the nationwide tally to 72 this year.

The cases were reported from Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa each.

In Sindh, a 17-month-old from Orangi Town became the eighth polio victim in the province, according to the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for polio.

She had developed a fever and weakness in her right leg after which she was taken for a check-up. The doctor classified as a case of acute flaccid paralysis—the gold standard for polio detection. Her stool samples were then sent for investigation.

The child had only received the BCG vaccine (for tuberculosis) in routine immunisation, said the EOC, adding that it was investigating whether she had received anti-polio drops.

The EOC has announced it will launch “aggressive campaigns” for immunisation from November till June next year to eliminate the poliovirus from the environment. It has also urged parents to cooperate with polio teams and give their children anti-polio drops during every polio campaign.

Meanwhile, the WHO has said a lack of political will and gaps in immunisation campaigns were the reasons for cases of polio still emerging in the country.

In Sindh, four cases have been reported from Karachi, two from Hyderabad and one each from Jamshoro and Larkana. Across the country, fifty-three cases were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six from Balochistan and five from Punjab.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.