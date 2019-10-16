Wednesday, October 16, 2019  | 16 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Eight killed as bus falls into ditch in Chitral

3 hours ago
 
Nine people have been injured



Eight people were killed and nine were injured after a passenger coach fell into a ditch in Chitral's Ragh Lasht early Wednesday morning.

The bus was travelling from Peshawar to Bannu when a speeding car coming from the opposite direction hit the vehicle.

 

The deceased have been identified as Fazal Ali from Booni Teklasht, Farman Ali Khan from Sonoghar, Umar and Rehmat Hussain from Yarkhun Phashk, Sarfaraz Lal from Dewan Dole Yarkhun, Sohail Mirza from Charun, Ali Muhammad from Zazdi and Muhammad Younus from Seen Lasht.

The injured have been shifted to DHQ Hospital Chitral. They include Sibghatullah, Adnan, Mir Hakim Khan, Tak Muhammad, Muhammad Ibrahim, Jan Muhammad, Sajadurehman, Nigahat, Junaid Rehman and Mashood Anwar.

The condition of four injured is reported to be critical.

accident chitral
 
