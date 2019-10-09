Wednesday, October 9, 2019  | 9 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Educational documents of all KDA officials to be verified

20 mins ago
 
Educational documents of all KDA officials to be verified

Karachi Development Authority Secretary Shakil Ahmed ordered on Wednesday the verification of educational documents of all KDA officials.

The order was issued with the approval of Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah.

KDA officials were directed to submit photocopies of their educational documents in office of the KDA director general within seven days.

The KDA secretary warned that disciplinary action would be taken against the officials failing to submit copies of their documents.

Karachi kda
 
