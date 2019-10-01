Tuesday, October 1, 2019  | 1 Safar, 1441 | BETA
ECP reserves verdict on PTI funding case

1 hour ago
 
Photo: AFPECP

The Election Commission has reserved its verdict on the PTI foreign funding case. It will be announced on October 10.

The chief election commissioner had asked about the accounts which were shown by the State Bank. The bench wanted to know who owned the accounts.

PTI’s lawyer said that all 23 accounts belonged to the PTI, adding that they have submitted all records of the scrutiny committee.

The case was filed in November 2014 by a founding member of the party, Akbar S Babar. He accused the party of corruption and illegal funding. The proceedings were delayed because the PTI had filed a writ petition in October 2015 in the Islamabad High Court seeking to restrain the ECP scrutiny of its accounts. The ECP took up the case once again in 2017.

TOPICS:
ECP PTI
 
