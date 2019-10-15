ECP notifies Qasim Suri’s reinstatement as MNA

The Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notification Tuesday with regard to Qasim Suri’s reinstatement as a member of the National Assembly from NA-265 Quetta-II.

An election tribunal had declared on September 27 the election results of NA-265 Quetta-II null and void. The tribunal had ordered re-polling in the area.

Balochistan National Party’s Nawabzada Raisani had challenged Suri’s victory, who had contested the election on Balochistan Awami Party’s ticket.

However, Suri challenged his disqualification in the Supreme Court.

On October 7, the apex court suspended the election tribunal’s verdict and ordered Suri’s reinstatement.

Suri had won the election by bagging 25,979 votes, while Raisani had received 20,394 votes, according to the ECP. The election commission had rejected a total of 3,422 votes in the constituency.

After Raisani challenged Suri’s win, the ECP checked the votes cast in the area and was not able to biometrically verify 52,756 votes. Several votes had incorrect CNIC numbers and in some votes the same CNIC number had been used multiple times.