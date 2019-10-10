ECP dismisses PTI’s four petitions challenging foreign funding case

Photo: AFP

The Election Commission dismissed on Thursday the four petitions of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the foreign funding case. The verdict was reserved on October 1.

The PTI had challenged the scrutiny committee an investigation without informing party members and then leaking the details. The third petition said that Akbar S Babar’s petition was based on malicious intent and the fourth was on providing details of the accounts provided by State Bank.

The body has ordered the scrutiny committee to continue its work. PTI leaders and Babar have been ordered to appear before the committee on October 14.

The case was filed in November 2014 by a founding member of the party, Babar. He accused the party of corruption and illegal funding.

The proceedings were delayed because the PTI had filed a writ petition in October 2015 in the Islamabad High Court seeking to restrain the ECP scrutiny of its accounts. The ECP took up the case once again in 2017.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.