ECP dismisses petition seeking investigation against Sindh CM

The Election Commission has dismissed a petition seeking investigation against Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, who was elected from NA-205 in 2018 General Elections, for violating the code of conduct.

The petition, which was submitted by PTI’s Haleem Adil Shaikh, claimed that Shah had broken the rules for code of conduct during the elections.

A two-member bench, headed by Altaf Qureshi, heard the case on Thursday.

Shaikh had asked the electoral body to take action against PPP’s Saeed Ghani too.

