A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday afternoon.

Tremors were felt in Malakand, Swat, Peshawar, Battagram, Mansehra, Mardan and Balakot.

No causalities have been reported so far.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicenter of the earthquake was in Jurm district of northeastern Badakhshan province of Afghanistan.

