HOME > News

Earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 hour ago
 
Earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday morning.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Charsada, Mardan, Lower Dir, Bannu, Malakand, Butt Khel, Chitral, Swat, Dir, Mansehra, and Balakot.

No causalities have been reported so far.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 157 kilometre, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Last week, A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Tremors were felt in Malakand, Swat, Peshawar, Battagram, Mansehra, Mardan and Balakot.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Jurm district of northeastern Badakhshan province of Afghanistan.

