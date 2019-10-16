Duki child dies after being administered wrong injection, family claims

A child died after he was administered a fake injection in Balochistan’s Duki on Wednesday, his family has claimed.

Obaidullah, a resident of the Western Bypass, took his two-year-old child to a local clinic with complaints of a stomachache.

Syed Noor, a doctor at the clinic, administered the child a fake injection which worsened his condition, the father said. The child was immediately shifted to the civil hospital where he died during treatment.

Duki DG Qurban Ali Magsi has taken notice of the incident.

The accused doctor, however, managed to escape.

The case is being investigated.

