HOME > Economy

Dubai to provide details of Pakistani property owners: Shabbar Zaidi 

2 hours ago
 
The Dubai Land Department has agreed to provide details of all Pakistanis that own property in Dubai, according to the Federal Board of Revenue Chairperson Shabbar Zaidi. 

He said that a “productive” meeting was held in Dubai on October 9 and October 10 during which this issue was discussed. The details will be provided to Pakistan “instantly”, he wrote in a tweet on Friday.

 

On August 23, the FBR had asked the UAE for details of Pakistanis holding an Iqama (work permit). The tax authority wrote a letter to the UAE finance ministry which seeks the bank account details of Pakistanis holding a UAE work permit.

The move is reportedly a reaction over suspicion that some people may have laundered funds to the country under the guise of a work permit.

Related: 214 small Karachi retailers told to pay tax by FBR

The government has been cracking down on people who don’t pay their taxes or file them. The FBR recently announced it would be taking action against schools that aren’t paying tax. It also issued a list of such schools.

Tell us what you think:

