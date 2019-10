Photo: Online

Rangers took four suspects into custody during different raids in Karachi on Tuesday.

A spokesperson of the paramilitary force said three of the suspects were wanted in cases of street crime in Paposh Nagar and Zaman Town.

They were identified as Asim, Danish and Nasir alias Charbi.

In a second raid, a drug dealer was arrested from Sharae Faisal. He was identified as Hayatullah.

The law enforcers seized arms and ammunition and narcotics from their possession.

