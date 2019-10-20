Dr Jawed Iqbal steps down as Balochistan university vice-chancellor

Dr Jawed Iqbal, the vice-chancellor of the University of Balochistan, stepped down on Sunday after he was accused of harassment by students.

According to a notification issued by the Balochistan governor’s office, Dr Iqbal decided to step down to let the FIA conduct fair inquiry into the recent cases of harassment in the university.

On Saturday, Fareed Achakzai, a professor, had claimed that vice-chancellor Dr Jawed Iqbal was fired for harassing foreign students in 1992.

Dr Iqbal, on the other hand, has rejected these accusations. “These are based on lies,” he said. “Achakzai is not even a professor. He is a lecturer but claims to be a professor. He has even been involved in appointing people illegally.”

The varsity and Dr Iqbal have been receiving widespread criticism after students claimed that CCTV footages were being used by its admin to blackmail them for sexual favours.

Along with the CCTV cameras on campus, the students have said that they were being monitored through additional cameras and microphones placed in washrooms and smoking areas.

The university’s professors and staff members confirmed to the media that they have seen these ‘secret cameras’.

The MPAs and the high court have ordered an investigation.

Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail had directed the FIA to investigate complaints of students being harassed at the varsity last month and submit a report by October 28.

The FIA has been examining the case for several weeks now.

The officials, however, refused to reveal their findings. “We have not arrested any official of the university and will inform the media through a press conference,” an FIA officer said.