Don’t judge Yeh Dil Mera script by the trailer: screenwriter

Woman goes to work. Her boss falls in love with her beauty. He tries to persuade her to marry him. Woman gives in. This is the theme of far too many serial Pakistani dramas.

Small wonder then that this is the dynamic most audiences are at risk believing that this is the norm, or even the ideal. The man is the active subject and the woman is the passive recipient who succumbs to the male character, who is usually her boss.

However, when a snippet of what appeared to be a scene from writer Farhat Ishtiaq’s Yeh Dil Mera (This heart of mine) surfaced this week on social media, it was not well received. People criticized it for what they said was normalizing workplace harassment. What the world now sees as objectionable behaviour is shown as an entry point to a love story.

The female lead is played by Sajal Ali whose character Noor goes for a job interview. Her boss is played by Ahad Raza Mir. Instead of asking her questions about her qualifications, he launches into rather pedestrian personal questions. What does she think is his favourite food?

SAMAA Digital asked screenwriter Farhat Ishtiaq how she perceived the reactions to that scene. Ishtiaq is a well-liked writer who wrote the critically acclaimed Bin Roye Yakeen Ka Safar and Humsafar.

“People are overreacting,” she said, adding that they shouldn’t judge the script by the show’s trailer. She found reactions to the trailer “hilarious”.

“Those who are criticizing the script will realize that they are wrong after they watch the show,” she said. “I will never romanticize something like harassment.”

People should not forget that her previous dramas such as Udaari highlighted important social taboos such as child abuse.

“While I can’t reveal the story further, I can assure you that there is no such issue in the storyline,” the writer said.

Yeh Dil Mera is a romantic thriller with many grey characters, which was a demand of the script.

“But Sajal’s character is an empowered woman, who doesn’t compromise on her values,” she added. “She is not a damsel in distress.”

A number of serials released in the last five years have been set in the workplace with their plots blurring the line between profession and passion. The protagonist or central character is often a woman, who doesn’t work out of choice but is forced to earn for her sick father or a debt that she needs to pay.

At the office she often meets the ‘hero’, who in most cases is the spoilt son of the company’s owner. The brief for the male actor is often simple: he has to be mysterious, good looking and narcissistic. He must treat the female lead as if she isn’t an employee but a company slave. He spares no opportunity to berate and humiliate her. He spends hours trying to pursue her, crossing professional and personal limits and she falls madly in love with him.

In the dramas, the female character is harassed. This is what was written for Sanam Chaudary’s character in Dekh Khuda Kya Kerta Hai (See what the Lord will do to you). Or the female lead gets ‘lucky’ as we saw with Amar Khan when her boss decides to marry her on day three in Roop (Beauty), or Ayeza Khan’s character in Meray Paas Tum Ho (You are with me), who cheats on her husband with her boss only to escape poverty.

In Ishq Zahe Naseeb (Love, my destiny), the female protagonist, Gauhar (Sonya Hussain) is slapped across the face by her employer but instead of reacting angrily, she goes back to working for the man.

The drama industry is mostly populated by women screenwriters, so it is not clear why their portrayal of female characters is usually centred on subjugation in toxic workplace environments. One reason could be that a majority of these screenwriters once worked as popular Urdu digest writers. We would wager that they might not have worked in the kind of offices where many young women and men find themselves in Pakistan today.

“When they play background music for Zahid Ahmed (Sameer) and the way he walks and arrogantly moves… He looks so handsome… He is very charming n hot,” said one audience member in a comment on YouTube.

But that is not always the reality. A boss will not always be a tall, handsome young man. He will most likely be middle-aged and married. And then again, your boss could also be a woman. But perhaps we haven’t reached a point where our culture is ready to tell those stories yet.

