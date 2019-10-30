Detrimental for Pakistan if this govt stays on, warns Kaira

The government should stop trying to manage political parties in Pakistan and focus on our borders, said PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

This is why we are running a campaign against the government, he said, adding that the Indian prime minister is threatening Pakistan and holding Kashmir siege but the Pakistani government is focusing on politicians in the country instead of this external threat.

There are skirmishes ongoing along both the Eastern and Western borders, he said, emphasising that the government should focus there. It would be very detrimental for the country if this government stays on, said Kaira.

There are already lots of problems in Pakistan and this government just goes on creating new ones. Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur recently warned countries that those who don’t stand with Pakistan or are against us will be bombed, said Kaira, calling it a reckless, irresponsible and useless thing to say. He said PM Imran Khan did the same by telling the world at the UN General Assembly that the effects of a nuclear war between Pakistan and India would affect them too. How can you threatening the whole world, he asked.

He slammed these statements and called them irresponsible. You are destroying Pakistan’s image in the world and our economy, he said.

Kaira also took a turn criticising the media and said JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March is right in front of everyone but the media is ignoring it. “If you’re an independent media and you can’t see these massive rallies, yet you say you’re free, is it your choice to not show these rallies or someone else’s?”

If you’re helpless in front of the government and other powerful figures, then all you’re doing is going after our leaders, he said. Kaira called the Azadi March rallies a reality and said the media blackout was shameful.

Just because you aren’t showing it doesn’t mean the people of Pakistan won’t see it, he reminded the media, urging them to be just. Show the government’s side, but show our’s too, he said. He called out media house owners and said that they are businesspersons but also need to be fair. It is our right, he said.

