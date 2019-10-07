Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri reinstated as court overturns disqualification

Photo: Qasim Suri/Facebook

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri has been reinstated after the Supreme Court suspended an election tribunal’s verdict disqualifying him. His parliamentary membership was nullified after the tribunal ruled that there was massive rigging in his constituency and ordered re-polling in the area

He had filed an application in the top court against the tribunal’s verdict on October 1.

Suri had argued that the tribunal did not review the evidence properly, adding that his disqualification verdict should be declared null and void.

Related: Election tribunal orders re-polling in deputy speaker’s NA-265 constituency

On September 27, an election tribunal declared the election result of the NA-265 (Quetta-II), Suri’s constituency, null and void.

BNP’s Nawabzada Raisani had challenged the victory of BAP’s Suri.

The ECP checked the votes cast in the area and was not able to biometrically verify the 52,756 votes. Several votes had incorrect CNIC numbers and in some votes the same CNIC number had been used multiple times.

Suri had won the election after receiving 25,979 votes, while Raisani had received 20,394 votes, according to the Election Commission. The electoral body had rejected a total of 3,422 votes in the constituency.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.