Dengue outbreak: What is the government waiting for?

People are dying, families are worried and hospitals are full

Around 16,000 people have been diagnosed this year and the figure continues to rise every day.Families are worried. Hospitals are full of patients. But the government has done little over nothing to remedy the problem.Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Zafar Mirza told Amber Rahim Shamsi, the host of SAMAA TV's programme Sawaal, that Potahar is the most-affected area this year. He said the reason behind it is being investigated.If any preventable disease spreads, it means there has been some negligence somewhere, he said."When you come to a government hospital, they don't diagnose you with dengue till the platelet count goes down," one mother, whose son is currently admitted to a hospital in Rawalpindi, told Shamsi, who visited the Holy Family Hospital and spoke to the families of patients diagnosed with dengue.The woman's son is in critical condition."Don't wait for people to die to something about it," she said, adding that the situation is out of control. She identified several areas where no dengue spray has been conducted yet."I do not belong to any political party, but the situation wsn't this bad in the previous government's tenure," she said, adding that almost every household has three to four people who have dengue.The government should be ashamed, she said.The family said they had no complaints from the hospital, but urged the government to wake up to the problem.Watch this video to see what problems people are facing at hospitals and the complaints they have with the government over its failure to control the dengue outbreak.