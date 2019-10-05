Dengue fever claims 14th life in Karachi

Another person has died of dengue in Karachi, taking the toll from the disease to 14 in the city.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Shahzad, a resident of Landhi. He was undergoing treatment at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

A man had also died of the disease Friday night. He was identified as 31-year-old Muhammad Amir and had been under treatment in a private hospital since October 2.

According to Sindh health officials, more than 3,600 dengue cases have been reported in Karachi so far this year. The total number of patients crossed the 10,000 mark in September.

Cases emerge in Quetta

Meanwhile, dengue cases have also been reported in Quetta. Five people suspected of having the disease were admitted to the Fatimah Jinnah Hospital on Saturday.

The hospital authorities have said that the patients were from Satellite Town and Aghbargh. They added that four of the five patients belonged to the same family. One patient had been diagnosed with dengue while tests of the other four were pending, they said.

Dengue cell established in Islamabad

An additional 140 people were admitted to hospitals in Rawalpindi over dengue scare. The number of cases in the city has risen to 4,784.

A special dengue cell has been established in Islamabad’s Tarlai where meetings are carried out every evening, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

He said reports showed the dengue virus was of a different type this year.

Aggressive measures are being taken to tackle the outbreak, Dr Mirza added, with 90 teams employed on the ground on an emergency basis in Islamabad. They were also drafting a plan to control the spread of the disease next year, he said.

Additional reporting by Asim Khan, Arham Fatima and Umar Asif.