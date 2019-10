File photo: Online

A man died of dengue fever in Karachi on Friday, taking the overall death toll from the virus to 13 this year.

The deceased, Mohammad Amir, had been under treatment at a private hospital in the city since October 2.

According to Sindh health officials, 3,624 dengue cases have been reported in Karachi so far this year.

The number of dengue cases reported across the country has exceeded 10,000.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.