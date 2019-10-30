Wednesday, October 30, 2019  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Dengue death toll in Karachi rises to 24

2 hours ago
Dengue death toll in Karachi rises to 24

Pic26-054 KARACHI: Aug26 – A worker is busy spraying due to massive outbreak of mosquitoes and fleas on Sarwar Shaheed Road in Saddar area organized by Al-Khidmat in provincial capital. ONLINE PHOTO by Anwar Abbas

Four people died of dengue at Karachi’s Ziauddin Hospital on Tuesday night. The death toll has now reached 24 this year. 

Two of them died at the Clifton campus, while the other two passed away at the North Nazimabad campus.

The deceased were identified as 82-year-old Sarfraz Hussain from Defence, 35-year-old Afshan Asif from Gulbahar, 57-year-old Gulnar Begum from Nazimabad and 50-year-old Saeeda from North Karachi, a spokesperson of the hospital confirmed to SAMAA Digital.

The total number of dengue cases has reached 8,181 in Karachi and 8,707 in Sindh. Twenty people have died of the disease in the city this year, according to the dengue control cell. However, officials believe the numbers are likely much higher.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
dengue Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
dengue, dengue deaths, dengue cases, dengue control cell, Karachi, Sindh, Ziauddin Hospital, Clifton, North Nazimabad
 
MOST READ
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Azadi March Day 2: JUI-F marchers reach Punjab
Azadi March Day 2: JUI-F marchers reach Punjab
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.