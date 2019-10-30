Dengue death toll in Karachi rises to 24

Four people died of dengue at Karachi’s Ziauddin Hospital on Tuesday night. The death toll has now reached 24 this year.

Two of them died at the Clifton campus, while the other two passed away at the North Nazimabad campus.

The deceased were identified as 82-year-old Sarfraz Hussain from Defence, 35-year-old Afshan Asif from Gulbahar, 57-year-old Gulnar Begum from Nazimabad and 50-year-old Saeeda from North Karachi, a spokesperson of the hospital confirmed to SAMAA Digital.

The total number of dengue cases has reached 8,181 in Karachi and 8,707 in Sindh. Twenty people have died of the disease in the city this year, according to the dengue control cell. However, officials believe the numbers are likely much higher.

