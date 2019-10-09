Dengue claims three more lives in Karachi, Rawalpindi

Photo: Online

Dengue continues to take a toll on the people of Karachi. Two more people have died of the disease in the city recently.

A woman who was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, passed away on Wednesday. She was a resident of Landhi.

Another woman died of dengue on Tuesday night. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Kanwal. She had been brought to the emergency ward of the Liaquat National Hospital. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to the ICU where she died of dengue shock syndrome.

A third dengue death was reported in Rawalpindi, taking the toll to 10 in Punjab. Hospitals in the province keep receiving new patients every day despite the government’s efforts to control the disease outbreak.

Hospitals in Rawalpindi have seen 167 new patients, while 10 more patients were admitted with dengue in Lahore. So far 5,440 people have been affected in the province.

