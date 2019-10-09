Wednesday, October 9, 2019  | 9 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Dengue claims three more lives in Karachi, Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
 
Dengue claims three more lives in Karachi, Rawalpindi
Photo: Online

Dengue continues to take a toll on the people of Karachi. Two more people have died of the disease in the city recently.

A woman who was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, passed away on Wednesday. She was a resident of Landhi.

Another woman died of dengue on Tuesday night. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Kanwal. She had been brought to the emergency ward of the Liaquat National Hospital. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to the ICU where she died of dengue shock syndrome.

A third dengue death was reported in Rawalpindi, taking the toll to 10 in Punjab. Hospitals in the province keep receiving new patients every day despite the government’s efforts to control the disease outbreak.

Hospitals in Rawalpindi have seen 167 new patients, while 10 more patients were admitted with dengue in Lahore. So far 5,440 people have been affected in the province.

 Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
dengue Karachi Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
dengue, dengue deaths, dengue cases, DHF, dengue spray, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Punjab, Civil Hospital Karachi, Liaquat National Hospital
 
MOST READ
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Students protest fellow's death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Students protest fellow’s death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Karachi man donned wife's burqa to rob stores
Karachi man donned wife’s burqa to rob stores
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.