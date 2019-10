Photo: Online

Another person died of dengue in Karachi on Tuesday, taking the provincial death toll to 12.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Azra, a resident of Kemari. She was undergoing treatment at the Lyari General Hospital when she passed away.

At least 106 new cases were detected in Karachi and nine new cases in other districts of Sindh on Tuesday, according to the Dengue Control Cell.

Over 3,332 people have been affected in Sindh this year, with the majority of them being in Karachi.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.