Tuesday, October 8, 2019  | 8 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Dengue claims 15th life in Karachi

4 mins ago
 
Dengue claims 15th life in Karachi
The dengue ward at Civil Hospital, Karachi. Photo: Online

A man died of dengue in Karachi on Monday, taking the death toll from the disease to 15 so far this year.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Syed Ali from Manghopir. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi when he passed away, according to the dengue control programme.

Meanwhile, 188 more people have been admitted with dengue in Punjab in the last 24 hours. In Rawalpindi, 139 people were recently diagnosed, while nine patients were admitted to hospitals in Lahore with the disease.

Dengue cases have also been reported from Attock, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Bhakkar, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh and Gujarat. Around 5,225 people have been affected in the province so far.

The authorities have registered cases against 170 commercial areas in connection with dengue larvae and arrested 15 people.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
dengue Karachi Punjab
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
Met Office predicts more rains in Karachi, Hyderabad
Met Office predicts more rains in Karachi, Hyderabad
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Karachi man donned wife's burqa to rob stores
Karachi man donned wife’s burqa to rob stores
Students protest fellow's death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Students protest fellow’s death at Comsats University in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.