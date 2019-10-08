Dengue claims 15th life in Karachi

The dengue ward at Civil Hospital, Karachi. Photo: Online

A man died of dengue in Karachi on Monday, taking the death toll from the disease to 15 so far this year.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Syed Ali from Manghopir. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi when he passed away, according to the dengue control programme.

Meanwhile, 188 more people have been admitted with dengue in Punjab in the last 24 hours. In Rawalpindi, 139 people were recently diagnosed, while nine patients were admitted to hospitals in Lahore with the disease.

Dengue cases have also been reported from Attock, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Bhakkar, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh and Gujarat. Around 5,225 people have been affected in the province so far.

The authorities have registered cases against 170 commercial areas in connection with dengue larvae and arrested 15 people.

