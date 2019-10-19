Demand for paan increases as Sindh bans gutka 

People in Karachi have found a replacement for their gutka addiction in paan.

Many people have said that they are consuming more paan now since the government imposed a ban on gukta. Ever since gutka and mainpuri were banned, we have only been consuming paan or cigarettes, a person told SAMAA TV.

As a result of the increasing demand, the price of paan has sky-rocketed surging from Rs15 to Rs17 and Rs20.

The Sindh High Court ordered strict legal action against the sellers and buyers of gutka. According to the bill, chewing of gutka can lead to imprisonment for six years and a fine of Rs500,000 will be imposed on violators.

Moreover, the government has been continuing its crackdown against gutka users.

The police have confiscated 434,652 kilos of gutka, mawa and mainpuri (types of chewing tobacco). The police also claimed that they have arrested more than 25,000 people who were selling gutka.

“Buyer or seller, whoever is caught with gutka would be immediately imprisoned,” said Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab.

