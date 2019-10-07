Monday, October 7, 2019  | 7 Safar, 1441 | BETA
News

Death row prisoners acquitted in murder of NAB chairperson’s parents

48 mins ago
 
File photo of NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. PHOTO: ONLINE

The Lahore High Court has acquitted three death row prisoners in the murder case of NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal’s parents.

The prisoners, including Javed Iqbal’s step-brother Naveed Iqbal, were acquitted because of a lack of evidence.

Parents of the NAB chairperson–father Abdul Majeed (a retired DIG) and mother Zareena – were found dead at their residence near Cavalry Ground in Lahore in 2011.

Following the murder, police had arrested three suspects,  Naveed Iqbal, Abbas Shakir and Ameen Ali, over suspicion. In January 2016, a trial court had convicted and sentenced them to death. A fine of Rs550,000 was also imposed.

They had challenged the conviction in the Lahore High Court. In their application, their lawyer claimed that his clients were arrested on suspicion. No solid evidence was presented before the trial court and the accused were awarded capital punishment on mere suspicion, he said.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday set aside the punishment and released the three.

No one responsible for COMSATS student's death, says registrar
Met Office predicts more rains in Karachi, Hyderabad
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Karachi man donned wife's burqa to rob stores
Students protest fellow's death at Comsats University in Islamabad
