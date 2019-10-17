Day 4: Prince William, Kate Middleton visit Lahore

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, arrived in Lahore on the fourth day of the Pakistan tour.

For her airport look, Kate opted for a white long tunic and trousers by Gul Ahmed.

The couple was received by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar. The couple held a formal meeting with the governor and chief minister before proceeding to other events.

The ties between Pakistan and the UK were discussed during the meeting that was held at the airport lounge.

The chief minister briefed them about the steps taken by the provincial government for poverty alleviation and the support extended by the British government for the upliftment of various social sectors.

The visit will help deepen the ties between the two countries, said CM Buzdar.

He even gifted a traditional stick made of olive wood and painting to Prince William and a shawl to Kate Middleton.

The royal couple then made their way to the SOS Children’s Village. They toured the schools inside the village and interacted with their students.

Prince William and Kate also celebrated birthdays of three children.

The royal couple then went to the National Cricket Academy, where they were welcomed by Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan and Chairperson Ehsan Mani. The even played a game of cricket with children.

The cricketers met the visiting dignitaries include Hasan Ali, Azhar Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sana Mir, Urooj Mumtaz, Ayesha Zafar, and Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Later, William and Kate visited the Badshahi Mosque, one of the most iconic Mughal-era structure in Lahore.

They took a tour of the mosque and its courtyard and then joined a discussion with religious leaders on the promotion of interfaith harmony.

Kate wore a stunning green shalwar kameez by Maheen Khan. She covered her head with a scarf. Both of them walked into the mosque without shoes which is a requirement to enter the mosque.

The last engagement of the royals in the city is to visit Shaukat Khanum Hospital, founded by Prime Minister Imran Khan and visited by Lady Diana in 1996.

The Duke and Duchess arrived in Islamabad for a five-day-long visit to Pakistan on Monday. On their second day, they visited a girl’s college in the capital and then headed to Margalla Hills, where they attended an event regarding environmental protection. The couple then held meetings with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In the evening, they attended a star-studded reception, hosted by British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew, at the National Monument.

On the third day of their trip, the royals paid a visit to the Chitral district to raise awareness about the effects of climate change.

Photos by Kensington Palace, Punjab government and PTI.