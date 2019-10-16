Wednesday, October 16, 2019  | 16 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Day 3: Prince William, Kate Middleton arrive in Chitral

41 mins ago
 
Photo: PTI/ Twitter

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, kicked off their third day of Pakistan tour by visiting Chitral early Wednesday.

William and Kate were given a book commemorating Princess Diana’s 1991 visit. They were also gifted Chitrali outfits.

The couple chose to don local wear of the region. They wore shawls with traditional embroidery and Kate sported a quintessential Chitrali hat, called Pakol.

Photo: PTI/ Twitter

Photo: PTI/ Twitter

Prince William and Kate are also expected to meet locals and visit various areas of the valley to experience its rich history and culture.

Related: British royal couple wrap up Day 1 of Pakistan tour

The royal couple’s visit to the scenic valley and its surrounding Hindu Kush mountain range is part of their agenda to address the climate change issue.

A special cultural show, focusing on life in the Northern Areas, will also be showcased for the royal couple.

On Tuesday, the royal highnesses were given a reception at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew.

William and Kate arrived at the venue in style in a rickshaw decked out in traditional truck art.

On the occasion, Prince William was dressed in an elegant sherwani by Naushemian, while Kate Middleton was wearing a Jenny Packham outfit.

