Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad

Four dacoits robbed on Tuesday a house in Islamabad’s F-15 area after holding the family hostage, according to the house owner and police.

The house owner said the robbers posed as potential tenants and asked if the house was up for rent.

“They first tied me and my son, and locked us in a room. Later, they got the bangles from the females of the house and asked them where all the expensive items were placed”, he said.

The robbers took away cash, 10 tolas of gold and other valuables from the house.

Police have gathered all evidence from the scene, but are yet to make any arrest.

Islamabad Police robbery
 
