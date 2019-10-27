Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected

The threat of a cyclonic storm is no longer lingering over Karachi, but rain is expected in the city.

The very severe ‘Kyarr’ cyclonic storm has intensified into a super cyclonic storm and will likely hit Oman, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

None of Pakistan’s coastal areas are under threat from the system, said the PMD. However, under the influence of the storm, scattered rain is expected to hit Karachi and Balochistan between October 28 and October 30.

Fishermen are advised to remain alert and not go into the sea from Monday.