Customs audit reveals mega corruption

October 8, 2019
 
Customs audit reveals mega corruption

The internal audit in Pakistan Customs was suspended after the discovery of corruption worth several billion rupees.

Senior officials of the Pakistan Customs embezzled Rs60 billion, according to the internal audit report.

The Ministry of Trade had approved value addition on the import of gold during the tenure of former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

Auditors discovered 50 fake companies established in the name of import and export of gold, but there was no record of them.

Senior Customs officials have written a letter to the Federal Board of Revenue chairman and the finance adviser, urging them to take action against officials involved in corruption and to restore Customs directorates in Karachi and Lahore.

The letter read the fake gold companies were reported by the Lahore directorate, however, the Karachi and Lahore directorates were dissolved by means of an SRO on September 20, 2019.

audit Corruption Pakistan Customs
 
