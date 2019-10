The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested on Thursday a target killer associated with a banned outfit in Quetta, the CTD spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the target killer, Amanullah, was affiliated with outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi al-Almi.

He was involved in sectarian killings and attacks on the police, the spokesperson said.

The Balochistan government had announced Rs500,000 head money for him.