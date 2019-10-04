Courts extends Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur’s remand till Oct 22

An Islamabad accountability court extended former president Asif Ali Zardari and MNA Faryal Talpur’s judicial remand till October 22 in the mega money laundering case on Friday.

Both leaders could not be indicted in today’s hearing.

Judge Muhammad Bashir remarked that a course of action should be determined to avoid delay in the proceedings. National Accountability Bureau’s prosecutor, Sardar Muzaffar, argued that a procedure was determined earlier as well, to which the judge replied that the number of suspects has now surged to 30 from two.

Zardari was arrested on June 10 for his alleged involvement in the money laundering case. Talpur was arrested four days after him. They are being investigated in the Park Lane case too.

The money laundering case refers to the embezzlement of Rs4.4 billion. NAB has accused Zardari and Talpur of owning shares of the Zardari Group, a company that received some of the embezzled funds.

The Park Lane Estate, on the other hand, is a Karachi-based real estate firm. The anti-graft watchdog had initiated an inquiry against Zardari and his son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on charges that they illegally transferred forest land to the firm in collusion with some government officials. Bilawal was given a clean chit in the case on June 12.

