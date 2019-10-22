Tuesday, October 22, 2019  | 22 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Health

Court wants Sindh to get serious about dog bite cases

10 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The Sindh High Court has summoned the secretaries of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the health department to present their reports on the issue of stray dogs. 

The health department was ordered on Tuesday to provide the anti-rabies vaccine in all districts of the province. The city government and District Municipal Corporations have been instructed to form task forces to deal with the issue of stray dogs.

The court reprimanded the local government secretary and other authorities for their lack of progress on what it termed as a ‘critical matter’. The court also ruled that if someone was bitten in any area then the deputy commissioner of that area will be held responsible.

The city government was asked about its progress on following America’s model of dealing with stray dogs. The local government secretary blamed the DMCs for the lack of progress.

The municipal commissioner was asked whether hospitals had enough vaccines to treat dog bite cases, to which he replied he can’t guarantee that.

The court has ordered the authorities to do everything in their power to get rid of stray dogs and rent cars to catch them on an immediate basis. Regarding this, the local government secretary was asked to present a progress report on November 7.

