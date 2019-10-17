Court upholds sentence of man who threw acid on woman

The Supreme Court upheld on Thursday the sentence of a man who threw acid on a woman in 2010.

Ali Awan was arrested after he threw acid on a woman’s face inside her house in Islamabad.

A trial court had sentenced him to prison for 10 years. He had challenged his imprisonment and filed a plea for acquittal in the case.

Justice Mansoor Malik said that the court should increase the suspect’s sentence, adding that acid throwing is a horrific crime. It ruins a person’s life, he remarked.

While hearing a case in July, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that acid attack is a bigger crime than murder.

Each year thousands of people are disfigured in Pakistan because of acid attacks. According to the Acid Survivors Foundation, there has been a 50% decrease in acid crimes in Pakistan since 2014. However, such attacks have the ability to persist.

Many crimes remain unreported. The survivors are scarred, emotionally and physically, and are often shunned by their families and friends. The Acid Control and Acid Crimes Prevention Act, 2011 has made it a punishable offence with the attacker being imprisoned for a minimum of 14 years and a fine of Rs1 million.

