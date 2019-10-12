Saturday, October 12, 2019  | 12 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Court to hear Nawaz’s Al Azizia appeals on Oct 29

2 hours ago
 
Court to hear Nawaz’s Al Azizia appeals on Oct 29
Photo: AFP

The Islamabad High Court will take up former PM Nawaz Sharif’s appeals against the Al Azizia verdict on October 29.

A division bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, will hear the case.

Nawaz has filed an appeal against the verdict in the case.

NAB, on the other hand, has asked the court to increase Nawaz’s sentence and challenged his acquittal in the Flagship case.

He is currently incarcerated at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore serving his seven-year sentence in the case.

The former PM was convicted by an accountability court on December 24 and sentenced to seven years in jail and a massive fine of $25 million.

TOPICS:
islamabad high court Nawaz Sharif
 
