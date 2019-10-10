Thursday, October 10, 2019  | 10 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Court to hear Chaudhry Nisar’s disqualification petition on Oct 31 

2 hours ago
 
Court to hear Chaudhry Nisar’s disqualification petition on Oct 31 

A court has issued notices to the Election Commission and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on a petition seeking his disqualification. 

Nisar had won the Chakri PP-10 seat during the 2018 General Elections. He, however, never took the oath as a member of the provincial assembly and went abroad for medical treatment.

Advocate Nadeem Sarwar has challenged his appointment in the Lahore High Court. Justice Shahid Waheed heard the petition on Wednesday.

The petitioner has argued that it is the right of the people of Pakistan to be governed by their chosen representatives. MPAs and MNAs not taking an oath is a violation of articles 2-A (the Objective Resolution), 17 (freedom of association) and 25 (equality of citizens) of the Constitution.

Late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz contested the NA-120 by-poll in September 2017 after her husband, Nawaz Sharif, was disqualified by the Supreme Court. She remained MNA for almost nine months without even representing the people of NA-120, the petition adds.

The petitioner has asked the court to provide a time limit to parliamentarians for taking the oath.

The case will be heard on October 31.

