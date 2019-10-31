Court to announce verdict on Maryam’s bail plea on Friday

The Lahore High Court has reserved its verdict on the bail petition of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. It will be announced on Friday.

NAB prosecutor Jahanzeb Bharwana presented the bureau’s final arguments on Thursday. He argued that the petition is not maintainable in court.

The grounds on which they have asked for bail don’t hold any value, he argued. The financial management unit has claimed that suspicious transactions have been made under her name, he said. We are investigating her on money laundering charges, not for facilitating financial dealings, he remarked.

The FIA is even investigating the judge video leak case against Maryam, the prosecutor said.

He told the court that NAB has to record the statements of three more witnesses in the case for which they have written a letter to the finance ministry.

On Wednesday, Maryam’s lawyer had argued that his client should be granted bail so that she can take care of her ailing father, Nawaz Sharif.

Amjad Pervaiz, Maryam’s lawyer, completed his arguments in the case. He argued that the joint investigation team, which was formed to probe the Sharif family’s assets in the Panama Papers case, looked into all properties owned by the family. The Supreme Court had ordered NAB to file three references against Nawaz and his family members. There was no mention of Chaudhry Sugar Mills in it, Pervaiz remarked.