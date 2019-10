An anti-corruption has once again summoned business tycoon Malik Riaz and 10 others in a land fraud case.

They have been accused of illegally acquiring a 1,401 kanal land in Rawalpindi.

The case was heard by Judge Rana Nisar.

Bahria Town’s Riaz couldn’t appear in court because he is currently abroad, his lawyer told the court. A request for exemption from the hearing was submitted and it was approved by the court.

The case has been adjourned till November 4.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.