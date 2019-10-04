Court reserves verdict in Ziarat residency attack case

An anti-terrorism court in Quetta reserved its verdict in the Ziarat residency attack case on Friday.

On June 15, 2013, the historical Quaid-e-Azam Residency was attacked and completely burnt down by militants belonging to the Balochistan Liberation Army.

The residency was later rebuild and brought back to its original glory by the government and was then inaugurated on August 14, 2014.

Judge Rahim Dad Khilji conducted hearing of the case on Friday. All parties in the case have recorded their statements, while the arguments have also been wrapped up.

Of the 13 accused in the case, 11 are currently out on bail. The court will announce its verdict on October 14.