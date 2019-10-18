Friday, October 18, 2019  | 18 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Court rejects police report in Sheesha ban case

43 mins ago
 
Court rejects police report in Sheesha ban case

Photo: AFP

The Sindh High Court rejected on Friday the report submitted by the Super Highway police claiming that a restaurant has stopped serving sheesha to its customers.

A petition has been filed in the court against restaurants on the highway serving sheesha. It says that the restaurant was serving sheesha to customers despite the ban.

Related: Sheesha café sealed in Islamabad after residents’ complaints

In 2017, the Sindh Assembly’s Standing Committee on Home Affairs advised the provincial government to impose a ban on the unhealthy practice of sheesha smoking across the province.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar has remarked that the police have presented a false report, adding that they are just protecting the restaurant owners.

The court has ordered the SHO to submit another report after reviewing the restaurant by November. The restaurant owners have been ordered to appear in court too.

 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Superhighway
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sheesha, banned, Karachi, police, superhighway
 
MOST READ
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
PM Khan launches new programme for the country's youth
PM Khan launches new programme for the country’s youth
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.