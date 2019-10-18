Court rejects police report in Sheesha ban case

The Sindh High Court rejected on Friday the report submitted by the Super Highway police claiming that a restaurant has stopped serving sheesha to its customers.

A petition has been filed in the court against restaurants on the highway serving sheesha. It says that the restaurant was serving sheesha to customers despite the ban.

In 2017, the Sindh Assembly’s Standing Committee on Home Affairs advised the provincial government to impose a ban on the unhealthy practice of sheesha smoking across the province.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar has remarked that the police have presented a false report, adding that they are just protecting the restaurant owners.

The court has ordered the SHO to submit another report after reviewing the restaurant by November. The restaurant owners have been ordered to appear in court too.

